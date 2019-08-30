New Delhi: Days after the US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks on Jammu and Kashmir issue on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Biarritz in France, the United States said it is closely watching the situation in the Valley and continues to be ‘very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of the region’.

Responding to media queries, a US State Department spokesperson said, “We note the broader implications of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the potential for increased instability in the region. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has been under complete lockdown ever since the Narendra Modi-led government revoked its special status under Article 370.

“We continue to be very concerned by reports of detentions and the continued restrictions on the residents of the region. We urge respect for human rights, compliance with legal procedures, and inclusive dialogue with those affected,” the spokesperson stated, adding there have been reports of detentions of political leaders, human rights activists, student leaders, and civilians too. As a ‘precautionary measure’, J&K’s mainstream politicians Omar Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) have been send to police custody.

“We welcome Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir will soon return to a normal political status. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern,” the spokesperson added.

On August 26, PM Modi at a meeting with US President Donald Trump had clearly stated that ‘all issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature’. “India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together. All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them,” the Prime Minister had said in a joint press conference with the US president.

President Trump said, “The Prime Minister really feels that he has the situation under control… I have a very good relationship with both the gentlemen (PM Modi and Imran Khan) and I’m here. I think they can do it (resolve the issue) themselves”.