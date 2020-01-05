New Delhi: Amid the agitation over the recent mob attack at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, a Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Peshawar district, Pakistan media reported on Sunday.

The 25-year-old man, identified as Ravinder Singh, was found near Chamkani police station area in Pakistan’s Peshawar. The police revealed that Singh was a resident of Shangla district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for a wedding.

The victim’s family told the police that they got to know of the incident after receiving a phone call by the unidentified assailant, suggesting that it could be a case of personal enmity. His body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

The Indian government has asked Islamabad to take immediate steps and “ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community”.

“India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism & desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion&marriage of a Sikh girl,” the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on the incident.

“India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend & give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” the statement added.

The killing comes just two days after a huge Muslim mob of over 400 people stormed at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, pelting stones and chanting anti-Sikh slogans at the Sikh devotees.

The violent assault and the subsequent negligent response by the Pakistan government resulted in a massive outrage as people thronged the streets up to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.