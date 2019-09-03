New Delhi: Barely two days after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, a Delhi resident was fined a challan of Rs 23,000 by the Gurugram Police on Tuesday for flouting several rules.
The challan listed out his offences as, ‘Driving without a licence’, ‘Driving without a registration certificate’, ‘Driving without third party insurance’, ‘Violating air pollution’, ‘Driving without helmet or turban’.
The person identified as Dinesh Madan was fined near the Gurugram court. A News18 report quoted Madan, “I am shocked and have not been able to sleep at night. This amount is very big. I told the cops that all documents are at home and I will show it to but they asked for my keys and said that my scooter will be impounded.”
Driving without a licence now attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000; driving without a helmet has a fine of Rs 1,000 among other hefty fines.
Reportedly, Madan has refused to pay the fine since he says his second-hand scooter itself costs Rs 15,000. He is learned to have left his scooter with the authorities.
Changes in some penalties are listed below:
|Section/ Offence
|Old Penalty
|New Penalty (Minimum)
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs 200
|Rs 500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without a licence (180)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without a licence (181)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs 400
|Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Up to Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without a permit (192A)
|Up to Rs 5000
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insurance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offences by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section