New Delhi: Barely two days after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, a Delhi resident was fined a challan of Rs 23,000 by the Gurugram Police on Tuesday for flouting several rules.

The challan listed out his offences as, ‘Driving without a licence’, ‘Driving without a registration certificate’, ‘Driving without third party insurance’, ‘Violating air pollution’, ‘Driving without helmet or turban’.

The person identified as Dinesh Madan was fined near the Gurugram court. A News18 report quoted Madan, “I am shocked and have not been able to sleep at night. This amount is very big. I told the cops that all documents are at home and I will show it to but they asked for my keys and said that my scooter will be impounded.”

Driving without a licence now attracts a penalty of Rs 5,000; driving without a helmet has a fine of Rs 1,000 among other hefty fines.

Reportedly, Madan has refused to pay the fine since he says his second-hand scooter itself costs Rs 15,000. He is learned to have left his scooter with the authorities.

Changes in some penalties are listed below: