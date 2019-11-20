New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12 PM on Tuesday in Parliament, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

The meeting, according to Malik, is over the issue of Maharashtra farmers, but comes just two days after the Prime Minister praised the NCP for its conduct in the Rajya Sabha, triggering speculations about a possible BJP-NCP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday on the occasion of its 250th session, on the first day of the Parliament’s winter session, PM Modi had praised the NCP as well as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their MPs staying away from the well of the House.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been the party’s most vocal leader in recent days on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra, said, “If someone is meeting the PM, does it mean something is cooking? Prime Minister is for the whole country. Farmers in Maharashtra are facing problems. Both Mr. Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray always think about farmers.’

He further reiterated that a ‘popular and strong’ government will be formed in Maharashtra before December.

Maharashtra, which voted on October 21, is currently without a government despite the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance winning 161 seats, 16 more than the majority mark of 145 in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. However, the BJP refused to accept the Sena’s demand to implement the 50-50 formula, which would have seen the two parties sharing the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years each.

The snub prompted the Sena to enter negotiations with the NCP and the Congress and sever ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to reports, one formula that is in the works, would see Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister for the full five-year term with a deputy each from the NCP and the Congress, which will also get the Speaker’s post.

However, after meeting interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday, Pawar said that while the current political situation in Maharashtra was discussed, there were no talks over government formation in the state.