New Delhi: Even as the ongoing trend of contraction in India's COVID-19 active infections drops below 20,000, the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala have signalled a fresh alarm. After reporting a slowdown earlier this month, Kerala appears to have entered yet another wave of the viral disease.

Kerala reported the highest number of 6,169 daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal with 3,913 and 1,628 infections respectively.

According to reports, Kerala accounted for 23 per cent of the total 167,221 new cases reported in the last seven days.

The ongoing trend of contraction in India’s COVID-19 active infections has led to shrinking of the share of active cases in the total caseload to 2.8 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Currently, the total tally of active cases stands at 2,83,849. Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases after 27 days.

The ministry said that 79.56 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 7,620 single-day recoveries, followed by 4,808 in Kerala and 2,153 in West Bengal in a span of 24 hours.

The number of case fatalities in the country reported in a span of 24 hours stood at 312 this morning.

Ten states and UTs account for 79.81 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (93). West Bengal and Kerala reported 34 and 22 new deaths respectively.

(With PTI inputs)