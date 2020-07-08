New Delhi: Days after the fatal altercation in which 20 soldiers of the country killed, the Indian Army on Wednesday said that the disengagement between the Indian military and Chinese troops have been completed at Patrol Point 15 with the Chinese soldiers moving back 2 kms from LAC. Also Read - India-China Disengagement at Hot Springs, Gogra Began on Monday; to be Completed in Few Days: Reports

"The disengagement between troops of India and China has been completed today at Patrolling Point 15. The Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kms," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The process to disengage troops from the LAC began after the hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. During the telephonic talk, both the countries agreed to withdraw troops from the border area.

However, the Army said it is keeping a strict vigil on the movement of Chinese troops along the LAC and will carry out a detail verification process soon to see whether China is implementing the disengagement process.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has increased the frequency of operations of its frontline fighter jets. In the last few days, the IAF significantly enhanced deployment of its frontline jets, attack helicopters and transport fleet in all its key bases guarding the airspace along the Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday, reports suggested that the Chinese military has removed temporary infrastructure and continued gradual withdrawal of troops from face-off sites in Hot Springs and Gogra in eastern Ladakh for the second consecutive day.

Gogra and Hot Springs are among the key friction points where the two armies were on an eyeball-to-eyeball engagement for last eight weeks.

As per updates, the armies of the two countries are expected to hold further talks later this week after the first phase of disengagement process is completed.