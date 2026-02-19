Days after Tarique Rahman comes to power, India set to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh, India-Bangladesh relations are set to....

Home

India-Bangladesh relations: A senior Indian official said, "Medical and double-entry visas are being issued now..."

India-Bangladesh Relations: India is all set to completely restore the visa services in Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh. This comes after months of restriction, and now the move is being looked at as a shift in the political dynamics in Bangladesh ever since the interim government of Muhammad Yunus took an escape. The plan was announced by a senior Indian diplomat and has since been looked at as a necessary step for confidence-building.

Visa expansion services

The senior consular official of India in Sylhet, Aniruddha Das, mentioned that New Delhi is taking steps toward the restoration of the visa services across all categories. The official spoke at the Sylhet District Press Club and said that the issuing of visas has begun.

“Medical and double-entry visas are being issued now, and steps are under way to resume other categories, including travel visas,” he said, as reported by Bangladeshi media. The official also highlighted the relations between India and Bangladesh as they’re built on the terms of ‘mutual respect’ and ‘honour’.

Suspension of visa services

The suspension of visas in Bangladesh by the Indian government happened in August 2024. This came after the unrest of the Awami League government. The situation became even worse when the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted, which further elevated the political instability. The second time, the disruption happened in November 2025. During this time, the visa centres like Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, and Rajshahi were closed. In addition, Bangladesh also temporarily shut down the visa services in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala.

February elections’ effect on relations between India and Pakistan

The Bangladesh general election 2026 happened on February 12, and this led to the winning of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader, Tarique Rahman. He has now become the country’s prime minister, and both India and Bangladesh are showing signs of bringing stability to the relations. Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Tarique Rahman to India with his wife and daughter, saying that a warm welcome awaits the leader in India.

