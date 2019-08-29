Chennai: Days, after a terror alert was sounded in Tamil Nadu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, raided five locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district.

At least five teams of the NIA were deployed to carry out the raids. So far, several laptops and pen drives have been seized, an officer told IANS.

The raids were conducted after the agency suspected people having connections with terror organisations. Intelligence reports last week apprehended infiltration by six Lashkar men from Pakistan via the Sri Lanka route.

The intelligence agencies have warned of planned terror attacks by the infiltrators at places of worship and other vital installations. Following which, the police have beefed up security at places of worship, railway stations and other places where there is a large concentration of people.

On August 25, two youths were detained for interrogation by the Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) near Coimbatore. It was learnt that one among the duo, Siddiq, belonged to Kerala and was in contact with the Gulf-based Abdul Khader, alleged to be a kingpin of an Islamic terror module linked to the dreaded Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hindustan Times reported. The other one was found to be in touch with Siddiq over the phone.

Police in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been on high alert for over a week now, following intel inputs.