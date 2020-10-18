New Delhi: Mumbai Police has began an investigation into suspected foul play in the death of a former finance executive of Cox & Kings after he was found dead recently. Also Read - Cox & Kings Q3 net profit dips 31 pc to Rs 23.22 cr

Sagar Suhas Deshpande, a chartered accountant, was found dead on Monday (October 12) near railway tracks in Titwala city of Maharashtra’s Thane district. The 38-year-old went missing from his home on October 11, a few days before he had to report to police officials over the case.

The CA’s family identified his body on Saturday (October 17) and police began investigating his death on the same day.

Deshpande turned a witness in a money laundering case on Cox & Kings which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He had reportedly promised crucial documents to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

He was not named as an accused in the case but was cooperating with the ED in their investigation into the multi-crore scam.

Deshpande was asked to appear before the police on October 13 and bring along the said documents. However, he went missing just two days before he could do that and was later found dead.

According to reports, Deshpande worked at Cox & Kings as a general manager up until a year ago. The travel agency ended their operations and Deshpande had been unemployed since then, police said.

The EOW is investigating several cases against Cox & Kings including a Rs 172 crore cheating case by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Police said they had initially registered an accidental death report but they are now investigating whether it was a suicide or murder.