New Delhi: The commercial import and trade of dog meat – cooked and uncooked – and dog markets has been banned in Nagaland, the state government issued an advisory on Friday, after shocking images of the ‘animal bazaar’ blew up on social media platforms starting a huge uproar for animal rights. Also Read - Dogs Illegally Being Transported to Nagaland to Be Sold As Meat, Enraged Twitter Says 'Stop This Brutality'

The Nagaland government took the decision after the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) urged the state to take immediate action by enforcing stringent animal welfare laws against animal abuse and slaughter. Also Read - This State in Northeast Doesn’t Have Plan to Extend Lockdown | Know Here Why

“We are writing with deep concern, shock and horror at recent images that have emerged from ‘animal bazaar’ markets in Dimapur where dogs are seen in terrified conditions, tied up in sacks, waiting at a wet market, for their illegal slaughter, trade and consumption as meat,” FIAPO legal manager Varnika Singh had written to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a letter.

According to reports, dogs have been illegally transported across the state borders of West Bengal and Assam to Nagaland for human consumption. While consuming dog meat is illegal according to the central law, it is still carried out in northeastern states like Nagaland as part of their tradition. People in these states consider dog meat to have high nutritional and medicinal value.

Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had urged citizens to be ‘bearers of change’ and protest in a civilized manner to the Chief Secretary of State Mr Temjan Toy and ask the police to stop the barbaric dog bazaars and restaurants, that run abated in Nagaland.

Endless campaigns and protests have been launched by many dog lovers and animal activists for years to put an end to the horrifying dog meat trade. Statistically, every year, more than 30,000 stray and stolen dogs are slaughtered for human consumption in India.