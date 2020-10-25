New Delhi: Days ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Chirag Paswan sought votes from the BJP voters who do not support JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar. Stepping up his campaign, Paswan urged the BJP voters who do not support Nitish Kumar to vote for LJP. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 'Tired' Nitish Running Away From Reality: Tejashwi Yadav Hits Back at Bihar CM

“I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government”, tweeted the LJP leader this morning. Also Read - Vaccine, Jobs And Unemployment Allowance: High Political Drama in Bihar as Parties Wage Manifesto War Ahead of Polls

Notably, the LJP president has vowed to ensure the defeat of the JD(U), whose chief he has accused of having misbehaved with his late father and refused to give smaller alliance partners their due. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Those Who Spent Time Encouraging Jungle Raj..., Nitish Attacks RJD, Refrains From Talking About Paswan

However, the 37 year- old LJP leader has been, swearing by his loyalty towards PM Modi and the BJP and repeatedly asserting that he would work towards the formation of a new government headed by the saffron party.

Paswans puzzling stance has given rise to misgivings among the JD(U) rank and file that he enjoyed the tacit approval of the BJP which has been anxious to gain the upper hand in Bihar, the only Hindi heartland state where it has always played the second fiddle.

Nonetheless, BJP leaders have been trying hard to appease the mercurial JD(U) boss with repeated assertions of trust in Kumars leadership and attempt to distance the party from Paswan.

Of the total 243 seats, the LJP has fielded candidates against the BJP in five constituencies. Overall, the LJP is contesting 138 seats – 122 of them against JD(U) and Jitin Ram Manjhi’s HAM.