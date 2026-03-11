Home

Days ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, Modi government takes BIG move against piracy, issues notice to Telegram about...

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has the piracy notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000. Scroll down to check more details.

Big setback for Telegram: In a massive development days ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Telegram under the Information Technology Act, 2000, directing the messaging platform to remove pirated content circulating on its channels. The development comes at a time when Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the Modi government to curb piracy.

In the recent big action against piracy, the central government directed instant messaging platform Telegram to disable over 3,100 channels within three hours for violating various provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, a PTI report said.

In a notification, Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan said the unlawful content had been “hosted, shared and distributed” on the intermediary platform in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

“The intermediary Telegram is hereby notified to remove and disable access to the concerned Telegram channels, including all of their content, within three hours of the issue of this communication without vitiating the evidence in any manner,” the notification said.

Big relief for JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video

The move comes in response to complaints from several OTT platforms, including JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video, which alleged that copyrighted films and web series were being widely distributed without authorisation through Telegram channels. The platforms raised the issue with the government, claiming their content was being shared illegally on a large scale, the report said.

What are the complaints against Telegram?

Following a review of the complaints and an examination of the matter, authorities identified 3,142 Telegram channels that were allegedly involved in circulating pirated material. Officials said these channels were distributing films and OTT content linked to nearly 1,166 titles.

The government has now directed Telegram to take action and remove the infringing content from its platform.

