New Delhi: With just a few days left for the inauguration of the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor, posters of former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan PM Imran Khan were seen in Amritsar. The posters were put up with a message, ‘Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes, for opening Kartarpur Corridor.’

On being asked why such posters were put up in the area, Master Harpal Singh, a Councillor from Verka area, who has put up the posters, said to ANI, “We wanted to congratulate the people who made it happen, Sidhu sahab aur Imran Khan. More posters are to be put tomorrow.”

The development comes as Pakistan PM Imran Khan on November 4 sent a formal invitation to Sidhu, asking him to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

“Enclosed please find an invitation for Navjot Singh Sidhu from Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur corridor, Narowal, Pakistan, on Saturday, 9 November 2019,” the invitation letter for Sidhu reads.

Expressing willingness to attend the inaugural ceremony, Sudhu had earlier written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to grant him permission to visit Pakistan for the ceremony.

“It is brought to your kind notice that I have been invited by the Pakistan government for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019. As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots,” he said.”Therefore, I may be permitted to visit Pakistan for this auspicious occasion,” he said in the letter.

The letter from Sidhu comes as the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had recently cleared that invites from Pakistan for the inaugural ceremony would have to seek political clearance.

(With inputs from ANI)