New Delhi: Days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council election, the valley state is experiencing a number of changes. A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration released all detained political leaders of Jammu, the advisor to J&K Governor on Thursday said the detained leaders of Kashmir will be released one by one.

“Kashmiri leaders will be released from detention. Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan, Advisor to J&K Governor said.

The development from the Jammu and Kashmir administration comes days ahead of the Block Development Council election which is slated to be held on October 24.

The political leaders in Jammu who were released from house arrest yesterday include Devender Singh Rana, Raman Bhalla, Harshdev Singh, Chaudhary Lal Singh, Vikar Rasool, Javed Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia and Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo.

Post the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 400 political leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, were put under house arrest. The region was also placed under a communications blockade for more than a month.

The polling for over 300 Block Development Councils will be held on October 24 and counting will take place on the same day. Around 26,000 panchayat members are eligible to vote.

Recently, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar announced that the Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day. “Block Development Council elections will be conducted on 24 Oct from 9 am till 1 pm, across J&K. Counting of votes will start at 3 pm on the same day,” Shailendra Kumar said.

According to the CEC, the elections will be held in 310 blocks out of 316 blocks in the valley state. “Block Development Council elections will be held in 310 blocks out of 316 blocks in the State,” Kumar added.