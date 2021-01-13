New Delhi: Although the COVID-19 vaccines are ready and have been dispatched to several; states from Pune’s Serum Institute of India, a few recent surveys indicate that some people are not very sure of its safety and efficacy. Also Read - Breaking News Jan 13 Live Updates: First Consignment of Covishield Vaccine Arrives in Mumbai

Days ahead of the vaccination drive, a total of 1.1 crore Covishield and 55 lakh Covaxin vaccines have been procured at a cost of Rs 200 and Rs 206 per dose, respectively, ready to be flown across to 13 cities in India under tight vigilance. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Odisha Withdraws Restrictions on Marriage Procession | Details Here

Vaccines have already reached some states. Till 4 p.m., about 54,72,000 doses were received by the states and Union Territories and by January 14, 100 per cent doses will be received. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement With Brazil’s Precisa Medicamentos for Supply of Covaxin Vaccine

What about its safety?

Although the majority (68%) is willing to take the coronavirus vaccine as soon as its available, about a quarter (24%) of the population continues to be unsure of the vaccine efficacy, while another 8 per cent is unwilling to take the shot, a survey by YouCan revealed.

Among those who are willing to take the vaccine shot, safety concern looms large and two in every five (41%) said they will wait a few months before taking the coronavirus vaccine dose.

However, the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised the public to not worry too much about it.

“The vaccines are never 100 per cent protective and efficacious at any time. It helps us to some extent in getting ahead of the disease but eventually, herd immunity will set in to control the viral spread. So let’s not worry too much about the safety and efficacy part,” said Dr JA Jayalal, as quoted by IANS.

The apex association of modern medicine practitioners in the country has come out publicly endorsing the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

On the other hand, the survey also revealed that many people want the government to distribute the vaccine free-of-cost to everyone in the country. However, those who want to pay for quicker distribution should be allowed to do so.

India’s drug regulator has approved two Covid vaccine candidates — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech — for the massive inoculation drive against the Covid-19.

The much-awaited Covid-19 immunization drive will start from January 16. The vaccines have already reached many of the primary hubs to be distributed further before the roll-out.

In the first phase, the Centre plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. Priority will be given to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around three crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population with comorbidities numbering around 27 crore.