New Delhi: In an effort to intensify the vaccine drive in the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave its approval for a study on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield Covid-19 vaccines in India. The DCGI has said that the study and its clinical trials will be conducted by Christian Medical College in Vellore.

As per a report by India Today, a Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had on July 29 recommended conducting this study. The expert committee recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore for conducting the Phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield.

As per the report, the main objective of the study is to assess whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots — one each of Covishield and Covaxin — to complete the vaccination course. The expert committee has also recommended mixing of Covaxin and a nasal vaccine candidate (BBV154) that is being developed by Bharat Biotech.

The expert committee, however, has asked Bharat Biotech to remove the word “interchangeability” from its study title and submit a revised study protocol for its approval. Sources say the revised protocol has been submitted.