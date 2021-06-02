New Delhi: In a huge move to fast-track the vaccination drive in India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given a green signal for restricted emergency use to foreign vaccines that have been which are already approved for restricted use by US FDA & other countries or which are listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL). This means that coronavirus vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which had requested the government for waivers no longer need to undergo post-approval bridging trials for supply in the country. Also Read - India Logs 1.32 Lakh Covid Cases in 24 Hours; Deaths at 3,207 | Highlights

The decision from the drug controller comes “in the light of the huge vaccination requirements in India in the wake of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and the need for increased availability of imported vaccines”. Also Read - Post-Covid Care: Easy Steps to Rebuild Your Immunity at Home

“It has been decided that for approval of COVID-19 Vaccines in India for restricted use in emergency situation which are already approved for restricted use by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and which are well established vaccines from the standpoint that millions of individuals have already been vaccinated with the said vaccines, the requirement of conducting post approval bridging clinical trials and the requirement of testing of every batch of the vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli can be exempted, if the vaccine batch/lot has been certified and released by National Control Laboratory of Country of Origin,” DCGI chief VG Somani said in the letter. Also Read - Only 1 Strain of Covid-19 Delta Variant First Detected in India 'of Concern' Now: WHO

Indian vaccines like Covishield and Covaxin, as well as Russia’s Sputnik-V, had to undergo various levels of local trials in India before being authenticated for emergency usage against coronavirus.

Notably, India is the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union health ministry said last month. India achieved this coverage in 130 days as against the USA’s feat in 124 days. However, keeping the population difference in mind, it is still a long way to go for the country to complete vaccination drive for all above 18.

Until last month, over 34 per cent of the population above 45 years has received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India to date. Similarly, over 42 per cent of the 60+ years of population in India has received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.