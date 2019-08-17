New Delhi: Days after Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor shot himself dead with his service revolver, it has surfaced that the IPS officer was being blackmailed by a woman in a separate case.

The Faridabad police have arrested Abdul Shaheed, SHO of the Bhupani area following his mention in Kapoor’s suicide note. Reportedly, Shaheed was blackmailing Kapoor to get his nephew’s name struck off cases pertaining to ATM hacking and conspiracy to murder policemen.

Another of Shaheed’s associate Satish Malik, whose name was mentioned in the suicide letter, is yet to be traced.

The woman who is reported to have been blackmailing Kapoor is for a different case, details of which need to be ascertained.

Kapoor shot himself with the service revolver had put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from other side of the head.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of blackmailing and abetment of suicide against both the accused on the basis of suicide note and written complaint also given by deceased’s wife,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

As per the FIR, Kapoor was being blackmailed by Shaheed and Malik by threatening him to implicate in a false case. The exact reason for the blackmail is yet to be ascertained.

“We called ballistic and forensic science laboratory experts to collect fingerprints, gun powder on the hand of deceased, which will be matched with empty cartridge and other bullets found in the chambers of revolver,” Singh said.

In a suicide note, written in English, the DCP said, “I am doing this due to Abdul and Malik. They were blackmailing me and are responsible for my death.”

With IANS inputs