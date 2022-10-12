New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that she has received rape threat on Instagram. Taking to twitter, Maliwal shared screenshots of the threats said that she has been receiving rape threat ever since she wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking the removal of filmmaker Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.Also Read - Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss: Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Become Bhaijaan of Female Victims

“Ever since I wrote a letter to the I and B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop this. I am filing a complaint with Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind this!” she said roughly in Hindi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Remarks on Soundarya Sharma's Under Garments Make Netizens Go ‘Chi Chi...' - Check Tweets

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

On Monday, Maliwal took to Twitter and talked about Khan, how numerous complaints exist against the Main Hoon Na director and how that shows his “disgusting mentality”.

Tweeting in Hindi, Maliwal wrote, “ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

She also shared photos of the letter asking Thakur to remove Khan from the show. “While there is a public outcry against Khan’s inclusion in the show, the makers of the show are refusing to remove him, as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy,” Maliwal revealed.

Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association four years ago after allegations of misconduct started to surface online. He was also replaced by filmmaker Farhad Samji for Housefull 4.