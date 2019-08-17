New Delhi: Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Neelum Sharma, who was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018, has passed away.
Sharma had been with DD News for over 20 years and is learned to have been battling cancer.
Neelum Sharma started her career with DD in 1995 and went on to significantly contribute to the industry and inspire an entire generation of journalists. Known for programmes like Badi Charcha, Tejasvini among others, Sharma has to her credit of playing a key role in building DD News to what we know it as today.
Soon after news of her demise spread, scores of condolences started to pour in.
Neelum Sharma was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India in 2018.