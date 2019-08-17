New Delhi: Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Neelum Sharma, who was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018, has passed away.

Sharma had been with DD News for over 20 years and is learned to have been battling cancer.

Neelum Sharma started her career with DD in 1995 and went on to significantly contribute to the industry and inspire an entire generation of journalists. Known for programmes like Badi Charcha, Tejasvini among others, Sharma has to her credit of playing a key role in building DD News to what we know it as today.

Soon after news of her demise spread, scores of condolences started to pour in.

#DDNews mourns passing away of our dear Colleague Neelum Sharma. A founding anchor with over 20 years of association with #ddnews, she played a stellar role in many capacities. From ‘Badi Charcha’ to ‘Tejasvini’ her path breaking progs won accolades including Nari Shakti Award pic.twitter.com/dYKv3S4aCe — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 17, 2019

I am shocked to hear that Neelum Sharma, the celebrated Anchor of Doordarshan is no more. She truly symbolised ‘Naari Shakti’, the national award she received from the Hon. President.

We have lost our ‘Tejaswini’ !@PBNS_India @DDNewsLive @DDNational @prasarbharati @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/fwriAHKpI2 — A. Surya Prakash (@mediasurya) August 17, 2019

Extremely sad news of the sudden demise of DD News Ms Neelum Sharma.

She has won several awards including ‘#NariShaktiPuraskar‘ by the President of India.

Heartfelt condolences to her family.

Om Shanti 🙏🙏@DDNewsLive pic.twitter.com/8RHzAxk0GZ — Manoj Kumar (@BharatKumar1857) August 17, 2019

She was an epitome of grace on TV news in contrast to what we see today! Always used to fight with dad when he would play news over my cartoons but when I slowly started watching her, I was engrossed !That started my liking for news and current affairs! RIP #NeelumSharma #ddnews pic.twitter.com/rVWcwzAhEU — rohit singh (@singhrohit75) August 17, 2019

Grew up watching #NeelumSharma on DD News since my childhood when we were not having cable connection. Excellent orator,she was the best. Rest in peace mam 😢 pic.twitter.com/J8VWUCWC4O — Harshadha Shirodkar (@shirodkarharshu) August 17, 2019

