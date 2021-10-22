New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allowed events to be organised in nearly 25 parks that are well-maintained by the land owning agency. As per the policy, these agency-owned parks cannot be booked for any political or wedding functions but can only be booked for organising cultural, art and school events.Also Read - Delhi Implements HC Order; Allows Weekly Off For Ration Shop Owners

Quoting a senior DDA official, Hindustan Times reported, “The idea is to encourage people to use the facilities. Currently, footfall at these parks is negligible, but with this initiative, we hope that citizens’ engagement will increase now. We have prepared a policy in this regard.” Also Read - Ganga Canal Closed For Maintenance Till November 5. Will Delhi Water Supply be Affected? Here's What Jal Board Said

These 25 parks, which are divided in two categories such as open park spaces and parks with amphitheatres and boat clubs on their premises, are located in – Hauz Khas, Asita-Yamuna riverfront, Sanjay Lake, Astha Kunj in Nehru Place, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, two district parks in Dwarka, and Coronation Park in North Delhi, among others. Also Read - Delhi Could Face Power Crisis, Taking Adequate Steps to Avoid, Says CM Kejriwal; Writes to PM Modi

Giving more details on the selected parks, the official said, “Of the 25 parks, six have facilities such as an amphitheatre and are located in Malviya Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Vasant Vihar, among other areas. The capacity of amphitheatres is between 150-750.”

DDA to allow public events at 25 parks: Guidelines

As per the policy cooking will not be allowed inside the park.

Only ready-to-eat food will be permitted.

The park can be only booked for 6 to 12 hours

Events can be organised between 6 am and 8 pm during winter and 5 am and 9 pm in summer.

No political or wedding functions allowed only cultural, art and school events allowed.

A DDA official said the aim of the policy is not to earn revenue, therefore the booking charges are nominal.

The DDA official further told HT that the idea is to allow the public to use the parks in an organised manner. “Any individual, organisations, residents’ body or institution may book the park. All parks are about two to three acres in size.”