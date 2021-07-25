New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the last date for making interest-free payment of the cost of flats by allottees of the 2021 Housing Scheme till July 31. Speaking to news agency PTI, officials asserted that the competent authority, after having considered situation due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, decided to extend the last date to July 31 for making payment of cost of flats (interest free). However, the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B flats wont be able to avail the benefit, they added.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Spa Centres Welcome Kejriwal Govt’s Decision to Open Their Business, Say Will Follow Guidelines

Earlier on March 10, the DDA had allotted 1,353 flats to people under a housing scheme through an online draw of lots. The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories — 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS). Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Cinema Halls To Open At 50% Capacity, Buses To Run With 100% Capacity From July 26 | Full List of Guidelines Here

DDA Housing Scheme: Key Things Allottees Should Know Also Read - Big Relief! Govt Slashes Prices of Pulse Oximeter, 4 Other Medical Devices. Check Details

The extension of last date is, however, subject to the condition that the payment of demanded amount is made within this extended period, otherwise benefit of extension will not be admissible to the allottees.

The last date of payment of cost of flat (interest free) was June 29, except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B, but now it has been extended till July 31.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer.

These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

(With PTI inputs)