New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to conduct the draw for allotment of flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10, the urban body said in a statement on Friday. These flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. It will be based on a random number-generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA. Also Read - DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Lottery Draw For Flat Allotment in Vikas Sadan Today, Check Details Here

Common people can view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming as the draw is online this time, done through newly-developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from the processing of application to possession of flats.

Total 1,354 Flats on Offer

Over 33,000 applications were submitted till February 16, the last date for the scheme that was launched on January 2 with 1,354 flats on offer. It had received payment from over 22,500 applicants, officials had earlier said.

Of the 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 cr in the high-income group category. Maximum number of 757 flats have been offered in the MIG category.

Total number of flats in HIG, LIG, and EWS/Janta categories

In HIG, LIG, and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are – 254; 52, and 291.

HIG flats are available in three BHK and two BHK categories; while MIG ones are in the two BHK categories.

Last DDA Housing Scheme

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories — 488 (Higher Income Group, HIG), 1,555 (Middle Income Group, MIG), 8,383 (Lowe Income Group, LIG) and 7,496 (economically weaker section, EWS).

(With PTI Inputs)