New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct an online survey under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Housing for All (Urban) to assess the housing demand in the national capital. The survey that starts from August 1 will be completed in two months on September 30.

The initiative has been taken to create a database that evaluates the demand for housing and the number of beneficiaries under PMAY in Delhi. It will largely benefit the economically weaker sections (EWS) category.

The decision was taken by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry after nearly hundreds of people gathered at the headquarters to apply for EWS housing last month. Interested applicants can fill the form online by visiting dda.org.in or they can also apply for the survey through the DDA’s citizen service centres.

The ministry had issued a clarification to the applicants stating that any application has to go through the DDA and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which are the two main agencies providing for housing in the city.

The DDA has said that once they get an assessment of the EWS housing demand, it will initiate planning a scheme for the category. The DDA has nearly 50,000 housing units under various stages of construction in Delhi.