New Delhi: A new housing scheme of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with 1,355 flats on offer, has been launched on Saturday.

The scheme is completely online through DDA's newly developed AWAAS software, from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain.

Over 1,350 flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories of flats, at locations, such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, the official said.

Maximum number of flats have been offered in the MIG category, the official said.

The scheme was approved recently during an online meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

The applications under the scheme can be sent till February 16, the DDA said.

The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution deed.

