DDC election results: Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will begin at 9 AM on Tuesday. The polling, which took place in eight phases, commenced on November 28 and ended on December 19. A total of 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370. The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the ‘Gupkar Gang’. The PAGD is expected to emerge as the single largest grouping, followed by the BJP in a close second position while the Congress is expected to bag the third position. Also Read - DDC Elections 2020: Counting of Votes For 280 Seats in J&K to Begin on Tuesday, Over 4K Candidates in Fray

