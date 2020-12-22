DDC election results: Counting of votes for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway. The polling, which took place in eight phases, commenced on November 28 and ended on December 19. A total of 2,178 candidates, including over 450 women, were in the fray for the 280 DDC seats. Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370. The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the ‘Gupkar Gang’. The PAGD is expected to emerge as the single largest grouping, followed by the BJP in a close second position while the Congress is expected to bag the third position. Also Read - DDC Elections 2020: Counting of Votes For 280 Seats in J&K to Begin on Tuesday, Over 4K Candidates in Fray

13:47 PM: Gupkar alliance takes big lead against the BJP. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Voting Underway For Final Phase of Panchayat Polls

Current trends: Also Read - Operation All-Out: How J&K Witnessing Change in Socio-political Scenario And Attitude of Separatists

Gupkar Alliance-81

BJP-48

Congress-21

Congratto @IAmErAijaz Aijaz Hussain, national Vice President, BJYM for winning d first seat from Balhama in Srinagar in DDC elections. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) December 22, 2020

13:30 PM: BJP’s candidate Ajaz Hussain wins from Srinagar seat.

13: 08 PM: The results will be out today and I am confident of Bhartiya Janata Party’s performance. People want to see new leadership take charge in J&K that will help resolve issues in their constituencies, said Anurag Thakur, BJP’s in-charge for DDC polls

13:00 PM: Even though people were threatened, they came out in huge numbers to cast their vote. This is the victory of democracy. PM Modi’s dream that at the grassroots level- panchayat, BDC & DDC elections should be held in J&K has been fulfilled, said Anurag Thakur, BJP’s incharge for DDC polls

12:40 PM: Trends are out for 156 seats. The Gupkar alliance lead on 53 seats (Lead 51, Won2), BJP on 47. Congress – 18, Others- 33, JKAP- 5.

12:25 PM: The BJP is currently leading on 39 seats while the Gupkar Alliance is ahead on 38 seats.

12:05 PM: In Kulgam, BJP is trailing while the National Conference is ahead on 7 seats.

12:00 PM: Out of 140 constituencies in Jammu division, BJP is leading at 24 seats, Congress at 4, National Conference at 7, Apni Party at 2, Independents at 3, & Panthers Party at one constituency, according to J&K State Election Authority

11:27 AM: National Conference’s Mehmooda Nisar wins Shopian

11:26 AM: BJP is leading on 18 seats. Gupkar Alliance ahead on 21 seats.

10:50 AM: Counting for Drugmulla Territorial constituency stopped mid-way on the directions of the Election Commission of India.

10:45 AM: The Gupkar alliance is now leading on 17 seats while the BJP is ahead on 12. Congrss is leading on 2 seats. Independent candidates are leading on 12 seats.

10:26 AM: In Pulwama, independents are leading. In Anantnag, Congress is leading on 2 and independents are ahead on 2. In Kulgam, one independent, 1 NC, 1 Congress and 1 PDP candidates are leading.

10: 25 AM: The trends for 26 seats are out. Of these, the Gupkar is leading on 11 seats while the BJP is ahead on 6. Counting of votes underway.

10:13 AM: Key rivals BJP and Gupkar alliance are neck-and-neck after one hour of counting.

09:47 AM: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leading on 8 seats in early trends. BJP is ahead on 5 seats in Jammu Division, Congress 2, CPIM 1, Apni Party 2.

Jammu and Kashmir: Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway at Sher-I Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Visuals of heavy security deployment outside the counting centre. pic.twitter.com/li1S54vJaI — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

09:20 AM: Counting of votes is underway amid tight security. A final picture is expected to be clear by evening.

09:00 AM: Counting of votes for 280 seats has begun.

07:00 AM: The elections to this third tier of the Panchayati Raj system were held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir and were the first mass polls after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in August 2019.

All counting will be done in District HQs. Responsibility of counting is given to returning officers of the constituencies. Counting staff will be deployed after randomisation. Counting will begin at 9 am tomorrow: J&K Election Commissioner KK Sharma, on DDC polls vote counting pic.twitter.com/X6DgYsPHNs — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

06:56 AM: State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said counting of ballot papers would be taken up on a round-wise basis after proper mixing of ballot papers from different polling stations as per the prescribed procedure and counting guidelines.

J&K admin is on an arrest spree today. PDPs Nayeem Akhtar too has been abducted by J&K police & is being taken to MLA hostel. Looks like BJP is planning to manipulate DDC results tomorrow & don’t want any resistance. Democracy is being murdered in J&K.@manojsinha_ @JmuKmrPolice — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 21, 2020

06:50 AM: A day before the counting of votes, authorities took into preventive custody at least 20 political leaders, including three senior PDP functionaries. PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the detention of her party leaders as “out and out Gunda Raj” and accused the BJP of planning to “manipulate” the results. Officials said the authorities took 20 leaders, including Sartaj Madni, Mansoor Hussain and Naeem Akhtar of the PDP, into preventive custody during the day.