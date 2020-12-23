New Delhi: The Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has swept 110 seats out of 280 in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party with it winning 74 seats in all. Meanwhile, the results of 4 constituencies are yet to be announced. Also Read - Two-time Congress MP from Jammu-Kashmir, Madan Lal Sharma Dies at 68

The eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28, is also the first election after Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked last year and it was reorganised into a Union Territory. In the election, 140 seats each in the Jammu and Kashmir regions went to polls.

A day ahead of counting of votes, authorities had detained several PDP and second-rung NC leaders, including Naeem Akhtar, Sartaj Madni, Peer Mansoor and Hilal Ahmad Lone. No reason was given for the detentions.

Senior PDP leader Waheed Parra, who is at present in jail after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in a terror funding case, won from Pulwama-1 and polled 1,323 votes against BJP’s Sajjad Ahmed Raina who polled only 321 votes.