Chandigarh: A dead cockroach was allegedly found in a meal at the food court of Nexus Elante Mall on Friday. The incident was reported around a month after a lizard was found in a plate of chholey bathure ordered from a famous eatery at the same mall. The complainant, Anil Kumar, a resident of Mauli Complex, said he ordered fried rice from "Ni Hao", a Chinese food outlet at the mall's food court, and was shocked to find a cockroach in it. He alleged that when he showed it to the restaurant staff, they passed it off as a piece of onion, prompting him to call the police.

Kumar claimed he complained to the police but they said action would be taken only after the result of food samples arrive. In his complaint to the police, Kumar demanded action against the restaurant and mall management. The Elante food court is owned by Ayaan Foods and the restaurant is directly run by them.

According to a report in timesofindia.com, a mall spokesperson , in a statement, said, "We were made aware of the regrettable incident at 'Ni Hao' kiosk at the food court on our premises managed by Ayaan Foods. This is the second incident in a very short duration at the food court managed by Ayaan Foods and is unacceptable to us. The hygiene and safety of our patrons is of utmost importance to us and we urge the administration to conduct a thorough food safety audit in the food court and take necessary punitive action."

Food court owner alleges conspiracy by mall management

Owner of Ayaan Foods, Puneet Gupta however claimed that it was an act of sabotage by the mall management with whom he had a dispute regarding rent earlier in April, a report in hindustantimes.com said.

Gupta alleged that the said customer was an employee of the mall and was even seen chatting with some of the other mall employees before the incident took place.

“In the over nine years since we are running the food court, we have never had such complaints. Yet, in the last two months, two incidents have cropped up. This started after dispute over the lease for the food court between us and the mall and the matter also went to court. The court has asked that the status quo be maintained, which is why these acts of sabotage are being executed,” hindustantimes quoted Puneet Gupta as saying.

Similar incidents

On June 14, a lizard was found in a plate of cholle bhature by a customer at Sagar Ratna. The outlet had claimed that the lizard fell from the ceiling of the food court . Gupta however had claimed that the lizard was found under the bhatura, which meant it was already there at the restaurant.

In a similar incident, a man reportedly found a lizard in a soft drink at a McDonald’s outlet in Gujarat. Bhargav Joshi told ANI that the area manager in the restaurant laughed over his complaint. According to Joshi, the manager even told them that they will watch the CCTV footage and even offered to return the bill amount when they asked McDonald’s to take action. Bhargav Joshi claimed that they had filed the complaint regarding the matter with the food and drugs department.