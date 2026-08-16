Dead frog found in dal served at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj; parents and students outraged

A stir was created at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning after a dead frog was found in the dal served to students. A Class 9 student raised an alarm after spotting the frog in the dal on his plate. Following this, other students also began inspecting their own plates.

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New Delhi: A stir was created at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning after a dead frog was found in the dal served to students. A Class 9 student raised an alarm after spotting the frog in the dal on his plate. Following this, other students also began inspecting their own plates.

The agitated students stopped eating and created a commotion. School administrators arrived upon receiving the news and pacified the students. Subsequently, the food was discarded, and a fresh meal was prepared. Approximately 100 students, ranging from Class 6 to 12, reside and study on the school campus; their meals are prepared within the premises.

Upon learning of the commotion, the school’s Vice Principal arrived at the scene and calmed the students down. Later, when parents learned of the incident, some of them visited the school and expressed their displeasure regarding the food quality and hygiene standards.

Vice Principal Dheeraj Kumar stated that a complaint had been received about a dead frog being found in a student’s plate. The food was discarded, and a new meal was prepared. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence. He added that the students’ health had also been checked, and all of them are healthy. An inquiry is underway to determine how the frog ended up in the food.