Moradabad: A man declared ‘dead’ by doctors was found alive after he was kept in the mortuary freezer for over seven hours in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a motorbike in the Moradabad. He was then moved to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.Also Read - Fitness Tips: Soha Ali Khan's Fitness Routine Will Inspire You To Stay Fit, Watch Her Intense Workout Session Here

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Rajendra Kumar informed, “The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead.” The doctor said the police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later. “When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive,” he added. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Feels Yuzvendra Chahal Would be a Certainty in Rohit Sharma-Led Team India's T20 WC 2022 Squad

Kumar said the 45-year-old was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma. “This is nothing short of a miracle,” he added. Also Read - BTS Members Hug Coldplay's Chris Martin As They Perform My Universe, ARMY Cannot Stop Crying

A report by The Times of India quoted Moradabad chief medical superintendent, Dr Shiv Singh, as saying, “The emergency medical officer had seen the patient at around 3 am and there was no heartbeat. He told me he had examined the man multiple times. Therefore, he was declared dead. In the morning, a police team and his family found him alive. A probe has been ordered and our priority at the moment is to save his life.”

Singh described Kumar’s case as “rarest of the rare”. He explained various difficulties faced while pronouncing a person lifeless. Such difficulties can result in extraordinary situations, he said. He advised against calling it medical negligence until all reports are available.

The man, after being found alive, was shifted to a medical facility in Meerut. He has not regained consciousness yet, but medics stated that he is not in danger. Meanwhile, the family has decided to file a complaint against the Moradabad district hospital’s doctors.

An investigation was under way to determine how the doctors mistakenly declared him dead.