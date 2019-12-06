New Delhi: Just days after several students had to be hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in which a dead rat was found, in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, the body of a dead rat was found in the mid-day meal of a Delhi government-aided school on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place at SD Hari Mandir Girls Senior Secondary School in Nabi Karim, old Delhi, following which the Department of Education (DoE) cancelled the contract of the supplier.

The rat’s body was found in a container storing porridge, which was to be served to the students. Speaking to media, Binay Bhushan, Director, DoE, said, “We took immediate action and cancelled the contract of the supplier. The contaminated food wasn’t served as the body was seen as soon as the container was opened. For now, another non-profit organisation (NGO), which provides food to other schools, has been asked to provide food here too.”

In a letter to the DoE, the school, too, complained about the quality of food served. Urging the DoE to act, the school administration said that it would not take such food. “We request you to take this issue seriously and act against the supplier as it may have served contaminated food to other schools as well,” the school administartion said in its letter.

A total of five containers were sent to the school. The rat’s body was found in one of the containers.