Shocking! Dead rat inside Mysore Masala Dosa at Mumbai’s Borivali restaurant

A shocking discovery at Radhakrishna Hotel in Borivali saw a customer find a dead rat inside a Mysore Masala Dosa, leading to a police complaint and calls for the FDA to launch an investigation.

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A dead rat was found inside a Mysore Masala Dosa in Mumbai's Borivali. Representational Image

Even with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on one of the city’s toughest crackdowns on restaurants and hotels over food quality and sanitation, one restaurant recently served a Mysore Masala Dosa with a small rat inside in Mumbai. The dosa was served at Radhakrishna Hotel, a restaurant opposite Goyal Shopping Center on L.T. Road near Borivali West station.

Dead rat found inside dosa

As per the complaint, the complainant’s brother had already had a few bites of the dosa when he found a small dead rat inside it, leaving him severely shocked and prompting him to vomit immediately.

Also Read | FDA cracks down on Mumbai eateries, suspends Cafe Mondegar, 3 others over safety lapses

The complainant then called the Borivali Police Station and reported the incident. The matter has also raised demands for an urgent investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

The incident is particularly concerning, as it involves a cooked food item served at a busy family restaurant.

Maharashtra FDA’s crackdown on restaurants, hotels

The incident comes amid a major food safety drive by Maharashtra FDA in the state. Another restaurant whose license has been suspended is BJRS Gallops at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The FDA noted issues involving food storage, cleanliness, and pest control. Officials reportedly found blood stains on ice, heavy grease, live cockroaches, ants, and waterlogging during the inspection. The iconic Olympia Coffee House faced a license suspension over severe hygiene violations.

The FDA also recently suspended the license of Cafe Mondegar following inspections that revealed food safety and hygiene lapses. The violations included failure to maintain hot food above 60 degrees Celsius and cold storage below 5 degrees Celsius. Officials also found that proper methods were not being followed for thawing food and cooling cooked food, along with sanitation-related issues.

FDA cracks relabeling racket in Mumbai

A suspected racket involving the changing of manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food products has been uncovered in Navi Mumbai, with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seizing food items worth around Rs 75.52 lakh. The operation was carried out jointly by the FDA and the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch between August 24 and 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area.

Also Read | Preity Zinta leaves fans surprised in ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, shows support for Maharashtra FDA Commissioner amid his food safety crackdown

According to the FDA, officials found that dates printed on food packets were allegedly being removed or replaced with new ones. Labels carrying information about ingredients and nutritional content were also allegedly covered with fresh stickers before the products were repacked.

The FDA said the process could allow food items that had crossed their expiry dates or shelf life to be sold again.