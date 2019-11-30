New Delhi: A day after remains of another burnt woman was found at Shamshabad near Hyderabad, police on Friday said that it was a case of suicide.

A preliminary probe into the death of the woman has revealed so, police said.

“It preliminarily appears to be suicide as per the burn injuries and the scene of offence observed so far.

It must be noted that the identity of the woman has not yet been ascertained.

The burnt body was recovered from Shamshabad on Friday. Some passersby had noticed the burning body of the woman and brought it to the attention of the police.

According to a CCTV visual, the woman was walking alone on Friday evening, carrying a bag containing a bottle-like substance, police said.

Further, eye-witnesses also noticed the woman sitting at a nearby temple and weeping.

However, the post-mortem report is still awaited. Police are examining CCTV footage to ascertain her identity.

The incident created a flutter on Friday night

The incident created a flutter on Friday night as it took place in the same area (Shamshabad) where a woman veterinarian was allegedly raped and killed by four youth two days ago.

The burnt body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was recovered from an underbridge at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Reddy, had allegedly gone missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad and the body was found on Thursday morning.

When the body was discovered by the police, it is known to have been so badly burnt that even her family members could not identify Priyanka. She was only identified after they looked at her locket. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members.