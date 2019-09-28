New Delhi: Slight relief for Indian citizens in the country and abroad as the Ministry of Finance issued a notification on Saturday announcing that it has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar card to December 30, 2019. Previously, the deadline was set on September 30.

The extension was granted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in order to avoid inconvenience, as once an individual crosses the due date, his or her Aadhaar shall be deemed to be inoperative. As a result, the taxpayer will not be able to make any financial transactions.

However, the Income Tax Department is yet to issue a clarification as to whether the Aadhaar Card can be re-activated after the deadline if cancelled. Meanwhile, taxpayers must not wait till the last date to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card.

Follow the steps below to link PAN card with Aadhaar:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department, i.e., www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: In case you do not have a tax account, click on ‘Register’.

Step 4: On the next page, fill in the required credentials, like name, Aadhaar number and PAN number. Enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Your PAN card will be linked with the Aadhaar card.

Alternatively, an individual can link their PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS.

Here’s how to link PAN card with Aadhaar through SMS:

Taxpayers can send an SMS to either of the PAN service providers, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITL).

Simply type UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><SPACE><10 digit PAN> and send the SMS to either 56768 or 56161. NSDL and UTI will not charge any additional cost for this, however, SMS charges as applicable by the mobile operator will be levied.