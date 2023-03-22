Home

Deadline To Link Aadhaar Card With Voter ID Extended Till 31 March 2024. Here’s How To Do It

Earlier, the deadline to link Aadhaar Card with Voter ID was April 1, 2023.

Now, users can link their Aadhaar with their Voter ID online or through SMS.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central government on Wednesday extended the deadline to link your Aadhaar Card with Voter ID Card till March 31, 2024. Prior to this, the deadline was April 1, 2023 and since the deadline was getting closer, the Central government was also sending repeated reminders to everyone to do the needful.

Now, users can link their Aadhaar with their Voter ID online or through SMS. However, the Centre has made it clear that it is voluntary and not mandatory. According to the Election Commission, the linking of an Aadhaar Card with a Voter ID helps in the “identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”.

In a notification on March 21, 2023, the Ministry of Law and Justice said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”

Here is how to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online:

Visit the official website of the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) – nvsp.in.

Log in to the portal and go to the “Search in Electoral Roll” option on the homepage.

Feed in personal details and enter the Aadhaar number.

After entering Aadhar details, users will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number or email.

To authenticate, enter the OTP. Once done, your Voter ID card will be linked to the Aadhaar card.

For the users, the Election Commission offers a form to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. As per the updates from the EC, Forms 6, 7, 8 have been modified and a new Form 6B has been introduced for the collection of Aadhaar data of electors to make the forms for registration of electors user-friendly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.