Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was Thursday manhandled by students of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, on Saturday assured the mother of a student who had allegedly pulled his hair that he will not harm the career of her son.

The student Debanjan Ballav’s ailing mother Rupali has reportedly urged Surpriyo with “folded hands” to excuse her son.

“Dear auntie, don’t worry. I will not take any action that will harm the career of your son,” the minister said in a tweet on Saturday and attached to it a newspaper clipping about the request of the woman who lives in Barddhaman town.

“I wish he learns from his mistake. Neither had I lodged any FIR against anybody, nor allowed anyone to do the same. Get well soon,” Supriyo said on Twitter.

চিন্তা করবেন না মাসিমা – আমি কোনো ক্ষতি করবো না আপনার ছেলের !! ওর ভুল থেকে ও শিক্ষ্য নিক এটাই চাই ! আমি নিজে কারো বিরুদ্ধে কোনো FIR তো করিইনি – কারোকে করতেও দিইনি – আপনি দুশ্চিন্তা করবেন না – তাড়াতাড়ি সেরে উঠুন মাসিমা ! আমার প্রণাম নেবেন 🙏 pic.twitter.com/61CJFx0xQn — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 21, 2019

The newspaper clipping attached to the tweet carried a photograph of teary-eyed Rupali Ballav with her hands folded.

In a video, her son Debanjan was seen arguing angrily with the minister and pulling his hair at one point of time in the university campus.

Ballav, a student of Sanskrit College and not of Jadavpur University, however, said, “I only wanted to convey to the minister my misgivings about NRC exercise which will render crores of people homeless. But the minister became agitated.”

The BJP MP from Asansol had on Thursday expressed outrage over “the behaviour” of the agitating students describing it “absolutely deplorable”.

The Union Minister, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Asansol, was blocked from leaving JU, where he had come to attend a function organised by the ABVP to welcome freshers. It is alleged that Supriyo was manhandled by the students, who also proceeded to tear up his shirt. A student was also seen on camera pulling the BJP leader’s hair.

Supriyo was shown black flags by the students and was stopped from entering the campus for over an hour. Students affiliated to two Left-leaning organisations – Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) – also raised slogans ‘Babul Supriyo Go Back’ against the BJP leader.

(With PTI inputs)