New Delhi: The death of an 85-year-old Kerala man, who passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack, was not due to coronavirus, the state government has confirmed.

Notably, the man, a resident of Malappuram district, had tested negative for the virus twice, after giving a positive result in the first test. However, the result of his final test was awaited.

"The 85-year-old man did not pass away due to COVID-19, he was suffering from age related ailments. The body will be handed over to his family," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

“COVID-19 protocol does not need to be followed,” she further clarified.

Despite having tested negative for the virus, twice, the now-deceased man was kept under observation at Manjeri Government Medical College due to age-related ailments.

Kerala has thus far recorded 396 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 138 are active cases, 255 patients have recovered while three have died. Over 74,000 are under observation while more than 500 are admitted in various hospitals.

It recorded the country’s first positive case of the virus in January and, at one point, was the worst-affected state as well. However, the number of daily cases here, in recent days, have seen a sharp spike, leading to the it being praised for being the only state in the country to have ‘flattened the curve.’

As it stands, Maharashtra, with well over 3,000 cases is the worst-affected state with Mumbai being the worst-hit city in the country.

India’s current COVID-19 tally stands at 14,378, including 480 deaths and 1,992 patients who have been cured.