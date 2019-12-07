Load More

New Delhi: As condolences pour in over the death of the Unnao rape victim who suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday night, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the case will be taken to a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

The Unnao rape victim, who was set afire by five men on Thursday passed away at national capital’s Safdarjung Hospital on Friday night. The woman breathed her last at 11:40 PM on December 6. “She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died”, news agency ANI quoted Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic) as saying.

The rape survivor had reportedly told her brother that she wanted to live. Speaking to a leading news channel her brother had stated that she wanted capital punishment for the accused.

Earlier in the day, her father had expressed fear that she may not survive. “My daughter’s condition is extremely critical, only God can save her now,” he had told media persons.

On December 5, the woman was admitted to a Lucknow hospital with 90 per cent burns, later she was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in extremely critical condition. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a “green corridor” for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.