New Delhi: The death toll from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) continues to mount with each passing. A day after it was reported that 69 people have succumbed to the disease, the toll has now reached a staggering 80.

Principal Secretary in the state Health Department of Bihar, Sanjay Kumar visited a government-run hospital on Saturday and confirmed that a total of 69 children have now died due to AES in June. The death toll was 57 on Friday as announced by Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

According to reports, two children died in Begusarai district and three died in East Champaran district on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation in view of rising cases of Encephalitis and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday refused to be garlanded by BJP workers here saying there would be no welcome functions for BJP leaders for the next two weeks in view of the deaths of children due to AES.

He said the Central government is closely monitoring the situation in Muzaffarpur and doing everything to contain it.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier advised parents not to let their children sleep or have litchi on empty stomach, as a preventive measure.

He has already directed the officials concerned to ensure that preventive measures were taken in affected districts.

With inputs from agencies