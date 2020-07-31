Bihar, Assam Flood News: Bihar and Assam, both of which, like other states, are battling the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, are also currently dealing with devastating floods. While the Kosi has wreaked havoc in Bihar, the Brahmaputra is doing the same in Assam. Also Read - Assam Floods: Raging Monsoon Causes Havoc, Death Toll Rises to 89 Across 26 Districts

Bihar: As per latest updates, 38 districts in the state are bearing the brunt of floods as almost major rivers here, including the Kosi, and their tributaries, are overflowing in the state. While over 38 lakh people have been affected thus far, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in various flood-related incidents. Meanwhile, over three lakh people have been evacuated thus far and more than 25,000 have been put up at 19 relief camps. Also, 989 community kitchens have been set up to cater to over 5.7 lakh people.

Rescue operations are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has deployed at least 22 teams for the purpose. Also, the Indian Air Force (IAF), is providing assistance by air-dropping relief materials in affected areas.

Assam: Meanwhile, in Assam, at least 107 people have died in various flood-related incidents thus far. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 16 lakh people in 21 of the state's 33 districts are still affected by floods. A total of 208 relief camps have been set up in which over 37,000 people, who have been displaced due to the deluge, have taken shelter. Also, nearly 93,000 hectares of crop area in the state is still inundated.

The state has also been battling landslides, besides floods and COVID-19. Since May, at least 26 more people have been killed due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in here.

Meanwhile, on the coronavirus front, while the number of cases in Bihar have spiked to 48,001, the northeastern state has reported a total of 36,295 cases thus far.