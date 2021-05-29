Aligarh: The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy went up to 22 on Saturday, while 28 more people are still in critical condition, an official said here. Seven people have died since Friday night, he said, and added that the condition of 28 people undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, AMU, and the Malkhan Singh District Hospital is critical. Also Read - Caught on CCTV: Doctor Couple Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Locals fear the death toll can rise further as reports from several villages are still trickling in.

On Friday, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Vidhan Jaiswal said 15 people had died in villages falling under three separate police stations — Lodha, Khair, and Jawan.

#UPDATE | A total of 22 people have died after allegedly consuming liquor sold by licensed vendors in Aligarh: District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TI9MjIpxo8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 29, 2021

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told media on Saturday that five people have been arrested including Anil Chaudhary, the alleged kingpin of the spurious liquor racket.

The police have booked 12 people in three different cases till now. Several raids were carried out in various parts of the district throughout the night and are still continuing.

A reward of Rs 50,000 each has been announced on the arrest of Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav, associates of Anil Chaudhary, the SSP said.