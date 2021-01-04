At least 25 people, most of them attending a funeral, were killed and more than a dozen injured when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. The incident occurred when people had taken shelter under the recently constructed structure while it rained. The dead, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram, who was being cremated at the time of the mishap.

Following the incident, several questions have been raised over the construction of the crematorium. The local people have claimed that bad material was used for building the shed. Besides, they said the rubble showed that very little cement was used in construction, which led to the tragedy. People have demanded that the contractor responsible for the construction of the shelter at the cremation ground be arrested.