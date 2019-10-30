Srinagar: The death toll in the Kulgam terror attack climbed to six on Wednesday, after a labourer who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, five labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Police sources said that the militants came to Katrasoo village of Kulgam, took out the masons and carpenters from outside the state working there and opened fire at them, killing five of them on the spot.

The slain labourers been identified as Qamar ud din Sheikh, Mursaleen Sheikh, Rafeeq Sheikh, Nayeem ul Sheikh and Rafiq Sheikh, all from Sagardighi in Murshidabad. Sources said that some more labourers could be missing while a high alert has been sounded in the region in the wake of these attacks.

Expressing shock at the killing of workers ,Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government would extend all help to the bereaved families and demanded an investigation fromthe government. She also announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the victim’s family and render all assistance to them.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union visited Kashmir to talk to locals about their experience after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August.

On Monday night, a truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag making it the fourth attack in a week in the Valley. Earlier, two truck drivers, both from outside the Kashmir Valley, were killed by terrorists in Shopian.

Since the Centre’s decision on Article 370 and the accompanying clampdown, militants have been targeting non-local fruit traders, truckers and labourers.