Home

News

Cyclone Michaung Death Toll Reaches 8, Rescue Operations Underway – Here’s What We Know So Far

Cyclone Michaung Death Toll Reaches 8, Rescue Operations Underway – Here’s What We Know So Far

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make a landfall today and till now, the death toll has risen to eight and the rescue operations in various locations is underway was roads and subways are waterlogged. Here's what we know so far..

Cyclone Michaung Death Toll (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: The cyclone ‘Michaung’ has intensified into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ and the landfall is expected to take place today before forenoon. In the last couple of days, the torrential rains in the affected states have caused havoc, grave destruction and also loss of life. Till yesterday, December 4 a total of five people had lost their lives due to the heavy rain but according to the latest update, the Cyclone Michaung Death Toll has risen to eight and rescue operations in several areas are underway due to the waterlogging and closing of roads and subways. Read more to know all about the people who have died in this cyclone, the traffic restrictions imposed, trains and/or flights cancelled, holiday being declared and rescue operations underway in the state.

Trending Now

Cyclone Michaung: Death Toll Rises To 8

As mentioned earlier, eight people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’, which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today; this number has been confirmed by the police.

You may like to read

“A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house,” Tamil Nadu police said.

“Dharath (M/53 years) died due to a compound wall collapse at Ellaiamman Boyd Street, Sehlim (M/50), was found dead in the rainwater inside the School campus, Mirajul Islam (M/19) of Assam State, who stayed at Kotturpuram Corporation School relief Centre died due to epilepsy today,” the police added.

Cyclone Michaung: Rescue Operations Underway

Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further. The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung. “Fallen trees have been removed at 58 places in the GCP limit,” police said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inspects Relief Camp

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres. The state government has asked the authorities about the availability of ready-made items including rice-dals-vegetables and their quality to arrange food for those staying in the relief camps.

Power Supply Cut In Chennai Due To Cyclone Michaung

As mentioned earlier, Chennai has been facing electricity issues and power cuts because of the ‘severe cyclonic storm’ Michaung. A major reason for the widespread power shutdown is the manual tripping of the feeders which has been done by the government to ensure safety of the people. The Industries Minister of Tamil Nadu has said in a social media post, “Most of the feeders are tripped for safety reasons and are being charged.” The minister has highlighted that out of 1,814 11KV feeders in Chennai, 712 feeders have been shut off and are not operational.

Public Holiday Declared For December 5

Taking preventive measures in the wake of approaching cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The state government has declared the public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. In an official order, the state government said all schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.