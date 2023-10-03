Death Toll Rises To 31 As 7 More Die At Nanded Government Hospital In Maharashtra

Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: The death toll at the Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, has risen to 31 after seven more patients died on late Monday. The deaths occurred over the past 48 hours, and most of the victims were children. The hospital dean has blamed the shortage of medicines and hospital staff for the tragedy. He said that the hospital is overwhelmed with patients and that the staff is working beyond their capacity.

Nanded District Information Office Urges Not To Panic

The Nanded District Information Office has issued a statement urging people not to panic. The statement said that a team of doctors is ready to provide care to patients. However, many people are still concerned about the safety of their loved ones. They are demanding that the government take action to improve the conditions at the hospital.

Maharashtra Government Orders Inquiry

The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into the deaths. The inquiry committee will investigate the cause of the deaths and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In a social media post, the Nanded District Information Office (DIO) said, “The facts related to the death of patients at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital is as follows: 24 deaths between September 30 and October 1; seven deaths between October 1 and 2.”

“Please do not panic. A team of doctors is ready,” the post added.

Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital Gives Clarification

“Six males and six female babies died in the last 24 hours. Twelve adults also died due to various ailments, mostly snake bites. We faced some difficulty since various staff were being transferred,” the dean of Nanded’s Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital was quoted saying in a report carried by NDTV.

“We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only such place in the 70 to 80-km radius. So, patients come to us from far-off places. On some days, the number of patients increases and it creates a problem for the budget,” he also said.

