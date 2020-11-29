New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Sunday recovered the debris of MiG-29K fighter jet that crashed and went missing in the Arabian Sea on November 26. However, despite a thorough search operation for Commander Nishant Singh, there were no signs of the missing pilot. Some debris of the aircraft included landing gear, turbocharger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling, the Navy said in a statement. Also Read - IAF Carries Out Special Rescue Mission To Bring Back Covid-19 Positive Scientists From Central Asia

"In addition to nine warships and 14 aircraft engaged in search efforts, Indian Navy's Fast Interceptor Craft is also deployed to search waters along the coast. Further, the Marine/Coastal police are on the lookout & nearby fishing villages have been sensitised.

Indian Navy's search and rescue effort to locate the second pilot of the MiG-29K trainer aircraft which ditched off Goa on 26 Nov continues with extensive deployment of naval ships and aircraft," the statement read.

The dashing naval, Commander Nishant Singh, who had recently tied the knot to Nayaab Randhawa in May this year, had also sought permission to drop “a nuclear bomb on himself” to “willingly sacrifice” and enter the “graveyard spiral of matrimony”.

Singh was operating from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and crashed into the Arabian Sea in his twin-seater at around 5 PM. His co-pilot was found and rescued, but Nishant continues to be missing.