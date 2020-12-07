New Delhi: A day after protesting farmers at New Delhi’s borders called for a nationwide general strike, the demand earned support from various opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Terms Farm Bill 'Anti People', Asks BJP Govt To Withdraw Them Or Steps Down

Delhi’s neighbouring state of Haryana, where the farmers’ stir has been gathering momentum, has called a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation ahead of the planned Bharat bandh. Farmers, on their part, said it was mutually agreed by the unions that more farmers from different states would be included in the protest. Also Read - Farmers Protest: This State May Not Call Bharat Bandh Tomorrow

Several parties support Bharat Bandh Also Read - Bharat Bandh on December 8: Petrol Pumps to Remain Closed, Hotels & Restaurants Also Shut in This State

Several political parties, including the Congress, AAP, DMK, Shiv Sena, Kamal Haasan’s MNM, Left parties, the TMC, and the TRS, have joined ranks with the protesting farmers. NDA constituent Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has also supported the bandh call.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal said it has decided to extend its “moral support” to the December 8 nationwide strike and would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will join the strike. He also appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

Assam opposition parties extend support

In Assam, all opposition parties — including Congress, AIUDF, the Left, among others — have come together to extend their “full support” to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions on December 8.A statement from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee said that apart from supporting the bandh on December 8, the party’s local units will hold protest programs with the farmers in farms across the state and burn effigies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The Assam chapter of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) said that the new farm laws amounted to annulling the Minimum Support Price, which the BJP had promised in its “Vision Document” for Assam.

With first phase of polls on Dec 8, Kerala outfits exclude state

Farmer outfits in Kerala have decided to exclude the state from the nationwide bandh called on December 8 (Tuesday) as five districts of the state will go to polls in the first phase of the local body elections scheduled on the day. Voters in local bodies across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki are set to cast their votes on Tuesday. Considering the hardships the bandh can potentially cause to voters and election officials, farmer outfits are exploring alternate ways of registering their solidarity with the farmers who are protesting on the borders of the national capital against the Centre’s farm laws.

KN Balagopal, state secretary of the CPM-affiliated Kerala Karshaka Sangham, and Lal Varghese Kalapakavady, chief of the Congress-affiliated Karshaka Congress, told reporters that their outfits would carry out peaceful demonstrations at select spots against the farm laws without disturbing the sanctity of the polling process. Both Left parties and the Congress have backed the nationwide bandh.

Delhi taxi unions to join the strike

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8. Representatives of various bus and taxi associations had visited the protesters on Sunday at Singhu border to extend their support to them.

‘Important’ auto, taxi, last-mile connectivity vehicles to keep running

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many “important” auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. “We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now,” Soni said. Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.