Moscow: Russia has become the latest country to support India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by amending Article 370 and turning it into a Union Territory.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that every decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir were carried out within the framework of the Constitution of India.

“We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia: We proceed from fact that the changes associated with the change in the status of the state of J&K and its division into two union territories are carried out within framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India. (2/3) https://t.co/NPbhnG1NtT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs further said that it expects India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region due to the change by Delhi in the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement came as a major boost to India’s standing in the International community vis-à-vis its decision to scrap the provision under Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.