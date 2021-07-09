Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government will take the decision regarding the yatra after discussing with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, on the other hand, indicated that government will soon initiate a ‘positive step’ towards conducting Kanwar Yatra that begins this month.Also Read - Open Invitation to Coronavirus: Govt on Maskless Tourists Flouting Guidelines at Kempty Falls

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, “Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. A decision will be taken after the meet.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 6 of Family Drown in Saryu River in Ayodhya, 3 More Missing

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand HC has extended the stay on the Char Dham Yatra till July 28. The ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of ‘Saavan’, thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called ‘Kanwar Yatra’. Also Read - Tourists Caught Smoking Hookah at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri Ghat, Angry Locals Beat Them Up | Watch

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of river Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples.

(With ANI Inputs)